Dr. Susan Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Kelly, MD
Dr. Susan Kelly, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Kelly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Cellular Therapy At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 581, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Susan Kelly, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235170242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kelly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.