Overview of Dr. Susan Kemp, MD

Dr. Susan Kemp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Kemp works at Christus Primary Care Associates in Shreveport, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.