Overview

Dr. Susan Kennedy, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Grand View Health.



Dr. Kennedy works at Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.