Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
Susan A Kessler MD Pllc700 McClellan St Ste 102, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 344-7527
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You remember how Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz opens the door and sees her first look into a colorful, beautiful world? THAT'S EXACTLY how I felt after Dr. Kessler removed my cataracts. It's a brand new world. Also, her office has wonderful people who help to make you comfortable from the minute you enter until you leave. She is highly recommended - and BTW I am a very skeptical patient...she has passed my reviews with flying colors!
About Dr. Susan Kessler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hosp
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
