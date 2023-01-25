Overview of Dr. Susan Kessler, MD

Dr. Susan Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Dr. Susan Kessler in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.