Overview of Dr. Susan Kim, MD

Dr. Susan Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.