Dr. Susan Kim, DMD
Overview
Dr. Susan Kim, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burlington, MA. They graduated from Harvard University, School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Gentle Dental Burlington184 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 241-4436
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Kim, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1972689784
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University, School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
