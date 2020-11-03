See All Dermatologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Susan Kim, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Kim works at Lake Washington Dermatology in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

    Lake Washington Dermatology
    Lake Washington Dermatology
10117 NE 58th St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 821-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Nov 03, 2020
    I've been a patient for many years. She's so thorough!
    Nov 03, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Kim, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982634507
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Lake Washington Dermatology in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

