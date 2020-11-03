Overview

Dr. Susan Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Kim works at Lake Washington Dermatology in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.