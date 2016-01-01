See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Kirsh works at VA Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Veterans Administration
    10701 East Blvd # 541, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Back Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1003944661
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

