Overview of Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD

Dr. Susan Kirsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Kirsh works at VA Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.