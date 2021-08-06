Overview of Dr. Susan Knowles, MD

Dr. Susan Knowles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Knowles works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.