Dr. Susan Kolb, MD
Dr. Susan Kolb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Plastikos Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery4370 Georgetown Sq, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 457-4677
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
She is amazing despite what the corrupted physicians say. They are coming after her license because she removes their toxic implants and exposes them! She took mine out when I was near death and I have not felt better in years! Thank you Dr. Kolb!
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins U
Dr. Kolb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolb accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolb works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolb.
