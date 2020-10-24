See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Susan Kolb, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (79)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Kolb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.

Dr. Kolb works at Plastikos Plastic/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastikos Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Plastikos Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
4370 Georgetown Sq, Atlanta, GA 30338
(770) 457-4677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 24, 2020
    She is amazing despite what the corrupted physicians say. They are coming after her license because she removes their toxic implants and exposes them! She took mine out when I was near death and I have not felt better in years! Thank you Dr. Kolb!
    Lynn — Oct 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Susan Kolb, MD
    About Dr. Susan Kolb, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942291455
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins U
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Kolb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolb works at Plastikos Plastic/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kolb’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

