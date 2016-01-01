Overview of Dr. Susan Kovacs, MD

Dr. Susan Kovacs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Barnes Hosp/Wash U



Dr. Kovacs works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.