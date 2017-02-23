Dr. Krier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Krier, MD
Dr. Susan Krier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Krier's Office Locations
- 1 8766 South St Ste 120, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 774-3187
Fishers Youth Counseling Psych11978 Fishers Crossing Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 774-3187
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was having serious problems when I met Dr. Krier as a student at IU. I looked into her eyes and told her "if you don't help me get better, I am not going to live much longer, I cannot do this anymore". And here I am 23 years later, a success story. She changed one med, added another, and with a lot of therapy and work, I stabilized. It's not all perfect, everyone has issues, but my illness is now controlled and I am a fully functioning person. She saved my life, literally!! And I'm grateful!!
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
