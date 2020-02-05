See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD

Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kuo works at Pathway Medical Group Inc in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pathway Medical Group Inc
    12665 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 537-7800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Obesity
Gastritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Obesity

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1861569436
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Chicago Hosp
    Residency
    • Lamuel-Shattuck Hosp
    Internship
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
    Medical Education
    • CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Su Yong Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo works at Pathway Medical Group Inc in Garden Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

    Dr. Kuo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

