Dr. Susan Lacy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist South Hospital.



Dr. Lacy works at Modern Gynecology & Reproductive Health in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.