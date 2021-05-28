See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Susan Lacy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Lacy, MD

Dr. Susan Lacy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women and Methodist South Hospital.

Dr. Lacy works at Modern Gynecology & Reproductive Health in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Gynecology and Reproductive Health PC
    1407 Union Ave Ste 1401, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 701-1777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Susan Lacy, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710998729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacy works at Modern Gynecology & Reproductive Health in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lacy’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.