Dr. Susan Langone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NY State University -Buffalo and is affiliated with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Nurture Pediatrics741 President Pl Ste 210, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 223-5565Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmFriday7:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nurture Pediatrics Group810 Medical Park, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 223-5565Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Nurture Pediatrics Group7211 Haley Industrial Dr Ste 100, Nolensville, TN 37135 Directions (615) 776-8703
Hospital Affiliations
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
I've known a lot of docs, she is my favorite bar none
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University Of Tx Hsc
- University of Texas
- NY State University -Buffalo
- University of Rochester
Dr. Langone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Langone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
