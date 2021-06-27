Dr. Susan Lareau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lareau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lareau, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Lareau, MD
Dr. Susan Lareau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lareau's Office Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 4750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-1000
University of Pittsburgh Physicians1300 Oxford Dr Ste 2400, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 641-6832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Truly exceptional. Listens and explains what she's doing as she does it. Answered my questions thoroughly. She is more knowledgeable about PCOS than most ob/gyns. Felt very comfortable as an lgbtq+ person.
About Dr. Susan Lareau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316143795
