Overview of Dr. Susan Laurie, MD

Dr. Susan Laurie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.