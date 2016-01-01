Overview of Dr. Susan Lee, MD

Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Lehigh Valley Network in Easton, PA with other offices in Freehold, NJ, Phillipsburg, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.