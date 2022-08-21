Overview of Dr. Susan Lee, MD

Dr. Susan Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Lee works at Teleios Counseling Services Lcsw Pllc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Evaluation, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.