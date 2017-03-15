Overview

Dr. Susan Lehman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Lehman works at Opportunity Medical in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.