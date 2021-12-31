Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Lemon, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Lemon, DO
Dr. Susan Lemon, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University
college Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Lemon works at
Dr. Lemon's Office Locations
Pesetas Multi-Specialty Clinic215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-8928
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on point with clear, pragmatic approach to patient situation / condition and great interpersonal skills. Well appreciated.
About Dr. Susan Lemon, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972645513
Education & Certifications
- Touro University college Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemon works at
Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.