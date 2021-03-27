Overview of Dr. Susan Leonard, MD

Dr. Susan Leonard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Consultants in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.