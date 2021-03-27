Dr. Susan Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Leonard, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Leonard, MD
Dr. Susan Leonard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatology Cnslts13601 80th Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 893-1959
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard has been treating me for the last three or so years. Recently was diagnosed with lupus that was misdiagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis by another provider prior to her care. She listens during our appts about my concerns and has very good treatment plans for me. I recommend her to many of my friends and family. If I ever have a concern she and her nurse are print to answer my phone calls ASAP.
About Dr. Susan Leonard, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831180736
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Abbott Nwestern/Allina Health Sy
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
