Dr. Susan Leu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Leu works at Pac Med in Bothell, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.