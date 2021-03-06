Overview

Dr. Susan Levin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Dennis Bernardo, MD in Ramsey, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.