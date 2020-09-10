Dr. Susan Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Liang, MD
Dr. Susan Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Liang's Office Locations
New England Eye Center260 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 636-4600Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
New England Eye Center959 Concord St Ste 302, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 879-3204
New England Eye Center - Framingham, Ophthalmology181 Concord St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-3204
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4600WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Dr. Liang is very patient, thoughtful, and congenial. Dr. Liang knows her profession well, and is a SUPEARLATIVE eye surgeon. I had cataract surgery, and she greatly lowered my eye pressure (Trabeculectomy) and NO problems since. She is meticulous with her eye exams and wants to be thorough as possible. I will miss her great positive attitude and confidence.< as I have had to move, and can not travel to Framingham anymore.
About Dr. Susan Liang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
