Overview of Dr. Susan Liddle, MD

Dr. Susan Liddle, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Liddle works at Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.