Dr. Susan Lim, MD

Internal Medicine
2.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Lim, MD

Dr. Susan Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Lim works at SUSAN Y LIM MD in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Lim MD
    1250 S Sunset Ave Ste 203, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 472-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2018
    Dr Lim is precise in her diagnosis and personable .
    — Oct 01, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Susan Lim, MD
    About Dr. Susan Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    NPI Number
    • 1740326016
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

