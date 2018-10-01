Overview of Dr. Susan Lim, MD

Dr. Susan Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at SUSAN Y LIM MD in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.