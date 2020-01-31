Dr. Susan Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lin, MD
Dr. Susan Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 448 N San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 340-7546
My first time on fillers and I could never thank Dr Susan Lin for all the knowledge and experience she has about cosmetics. She fixed what I needed and what a miracle! I came home looked at myself in the mirror and the fillers works! Kudos Dr Lin! Wooohooo! Going back next month to see if I need something done but she said "she doesn't think so". I'm all good!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.