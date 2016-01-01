Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Liu, MD
Dr. Susan Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Case University Hospitals Case Medi11100 Euclid Ave # 3200, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
About Dr. Susan Liu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1033641774
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.