Overview of Dr. Susan Logan, MD

Dr. Susan Logan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Logan works at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.