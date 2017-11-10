See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Susan Lottich, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Lottich, MD

Dr. Susan Lottich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lottich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1440 E County Line Rd Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 497-6920
  2. 2
    1550 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 887-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2017
    Dr. Lottich performed my breast surgery and she was awesome! She was patient, explaining every detail in the process and reassuring me I would be fine. Great doctor!
    Nov 10, 2017
    About Dr. Susan Lottich, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255314936
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Lottich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lottich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lottich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lottich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lottich has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lottich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lottich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lottich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lottich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lottich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.