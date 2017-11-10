Dr. Susan Lottich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lottich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Lottich, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Lottich, MD
Dr. Susan Lottich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lottich's Office Locations
- 1 1440 E County Line Rd Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-6920
- 2 1550 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 887-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lottich?
Dr. Lottich performed my breast surgery and she was awesome! She was patient, explaining every detail in the process and reassuring me I would be fine. Great doctor!
About Dr. Susan Lottich, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255314936
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lottich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lottich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lottich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lottich has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lottich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lottich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lottich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lottich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lottich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.