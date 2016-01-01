See All Podiatrists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Susan Love, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Titusville, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Love, DPM

Dr. Susan Love, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.

Dr. Love works at Joan M Mcneela DPM in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Love's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joan M. Mcneela
    1717 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 267-5577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Love's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Love

    About Dr. Susan Love, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740370071
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Love, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Love has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.

