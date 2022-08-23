See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Lucak, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Lucak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons

Dr. Lucak works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Susan Lucak, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine - Susan Lucak, M.D.
    903 Park Ave, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Lucak is a very thorough doctor.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Lucak, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1457439028
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;S|Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;S|Montefiore Hospital
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Lucak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucak works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Susan Lucak, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lucak’s profile.

    Dr. Lucak has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

