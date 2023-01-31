Dr. Susan Luedke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luedke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Luedke, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Chippewa6435 Chippewa St, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 353-1870
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology -10050 Kennerly Rd Ste 2400, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-6066
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been a patient 5 years. Lived in 2 states previously and had wonderful doctors. First one treating me for breast cancer. Dr. Luedke looks at lab results done by my primary doctor and discusses. She is caring and I never feel rushed. Of my 3 doctors she is the "grandmother" , my first in VA "mother" and the 2nd as the "younger". I know she will be retiring soon and I hope to find a replacement with same qualities.
- Medical Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- University of Rochester
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
