Overview of Dr. Susan Lyon, MD

Dr. Susan Lyon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.