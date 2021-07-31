Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD
Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackinnon's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2389
Campus Box 8015660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7388
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
I had a severe radial nerve injury and could not move my wrist, fingers, or thumb. Dr MacKinnon reviewed my case, had me what to see if the nerve would recover, then suggested a course of action. She explained everything in detail and make sure that I knew my options. She also had a great rapport with her staff. They re-elected her and she treated them well. I traveled in from WA state to see her because she was recommended by my Dr in Seattle. She made sure that she accommodated my travel. The surgery went long but she kept my husband informed and was there when I woke up. From what I understand there was more damage then was expected. I fully recovered the use of my wrist and hand within weeks of surgery. I am truly great full. I went from feeling that I would be paralyzed for life to being able to fully use my hand in a matter of weeks. I scar is long and is still healing but well worth it.
About Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811913130
Education & Certifications
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
