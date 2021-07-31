See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD

Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mackinnon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7388
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-2389
  3. 3
    Campus Box 8015
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuroplasty
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mackinnon?

    Jul 31, 2021
    I had a severe radial nerve injury and could not move my wrist, fingers, or thumb. Dr MacKinnon reviewed my case, had me what to see if the nerve would recover, then suggested a course of action. She explained everything in detail and make sure that I knew my options. She also had a great rapport with her staff. They re-elected her and she treated them well. I traveled in from WA state to see her because she was recommended by my Dr in Seattle. She made sure that she accommodated my travel. The surgery went long but she kept my husband informed and was there when I woke up. From what I understand there was more damage then was expected. I fully recovered the use of my wrist and hand within weeks of surgery. I am truly great full. I went from feeling that I would be paralyzed for life to being able to fully use my hand in a matter of weeks. I scar is long and is still healing but well worth it.
    Denise — Jul 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mackinnon to family and friends

    Dr. Mackinnon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mackinnon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811913130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackinnon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackinnon has seen patients for Neuroplasty and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackinnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackinnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Mackinnon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.