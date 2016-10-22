Overview of Dr. Susan Mahany, MD

Dr. Susan Mahany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Mahany works at ST JOSEPHS CANDLER HOSPITAL in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.