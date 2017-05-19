Dr. Susan Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Mandel, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Mandel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
-
1
Susan Azad MD Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
Dr Mandel is one of the most compassionate yet straight shooting doctors I've seen, and always makes herself available. I trust her implicitly. She's super thorough too!
About Dr. Susan Mandel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457385312
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.