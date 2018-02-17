Dr. Susan Manzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Manzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Manzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1152
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3131MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I cannot say enough positive things regarding this practice. Jeanine was so empathetic to my situation and was able to expedite the scheduling process. Dr. Manzi was most thorough, professional, reassuring and and completely eased any anxiety I was having. Amanda the PA was so gentle and attentive. Blessed to have found this practice!
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538133285
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Manzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manzi has seen patients for Lupus and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.