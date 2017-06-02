Dr. Susan Marcelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Marcelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Marcelli, MD
Dr. Susan Marcelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Marcelli works at
Dr. Marcelli's Office Locations
Women's Care Florida508 Jeffords St Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-2757
Womens Care Florida Llp4150 Woodlands Pkwy Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 461-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic!!!
About Dr. Susan Marcelli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902894207
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Marcelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcelli works at
Dr. Marcelli speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.