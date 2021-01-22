Overview

Dr. Susan Marcotte, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Marcotte works at Primary Health Associates in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.