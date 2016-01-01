Dr. Susan Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Margolis, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Margolis, MD
Dr. Susan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Coll of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations
Concorde Medical Group Ophthalmology at Madison Avenue667 MADISON AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 725-5153
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Margolis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1558397505
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Metro West Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Medical University Coll of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
