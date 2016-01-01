Overview of Dr. Susan Margolis, MD

Dr. Susan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Coll of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Margolis works at Concorde Medical Group Ophthalmology at Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.