Overview

Dr. Susan Mason, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Unitypoint Health - St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health in Cedar Rapids, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.