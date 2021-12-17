Dr. Susan Matta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Matta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Matta, DO
Dr. Susan Matta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta's Office Locations
-
1
Base Service Unit 3922604 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 691-8028
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matta?
Dr. Matta has been seeing me for quite some time and I love that she has listened to me. I have terrible anxiety and after too many failed attempts w/ the heavy anti anxiety meds we found one that was non addictive and can be adjusted as needed without side effects. 10/10 would highly recommend.
About Dr. Susan Matta, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851334247
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matta accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.