Overview of Dr. Susan Matta, DO

Dr. Susan Matta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Matta works at LVPG-Muhlenberg Mental Health Clinic in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.