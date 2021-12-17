See All Psychiatrists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Susan Matta, DO

Psychiatry
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Bethlehem, PA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Matta, DO

Dr. Susan Matta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Matta works at LVPG-Muhlenberg Mental Health Clinic in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Base Service Unit 392
    2604 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 691-8028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Matta has been seeing me for quite some time and I love that she has listened to me. I have terrible anxiety and after too many failed attempts w/ the heavy anti anxiety meds we found one that was non addictive and can be adjusted as needed without side effects. 10/10 would highly recommend.
    Dec 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Susan Matta, DO
    About Dr. Susan Matta, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851334247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Matta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matta works at LVPG-Muhlenberg Mental Health Clinic in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Matta’s profile.

    Dr. Matta has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

