Overview of Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD

Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. McCloskey works at Santa Monica Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

