Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD

Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. McCloskey works at Santa Monica Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCloskey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Radiation Oncology
    1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 287-5578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811126840
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan McCloskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCloskey works at Santa Monica Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. McCloskey’s profile.

Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.