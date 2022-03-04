Dr. McGillis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan McGillis, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan McGillis, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. McGillis works at
Locations
Derma Surgery Center PC230 Harrisburg Ave Ste 4, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 399-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGillis and her staff did an awesome job removing a scalp lesion. Very informative, efficient process.
About Dr. Susan McGillis, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750345278
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Univeristy Ca Davis Mc
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGillis has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McGillis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGillis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.