See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Susan McInnes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan McInnes, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Susan McInnes, MD

Dr. Susan McInnes, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. McInnes works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McInnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0123
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McInnes?

    Photo: Dr. Susan McInnes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan McInnes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McInnes to family and friends

    Dr. McInnes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McInnes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan McInnes, MD.

    About Dr. Susan McInnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1689891095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ill - U Chicago|University Of Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan McInnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McInnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McInnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McInnes works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. McInnes’s profile.

    Dr. McInnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McInnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McInnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.