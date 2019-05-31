Overview

Dr. Susan McLaughlin, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. McLaughlin works at THE CHARTWELL BUILDING in Elkridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.