Dr. Susan Meller, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (18)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Meller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Meller works at Susan Meller, DO in Jenkintown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zweiback Medical Associates PC
    1653 The Fairway Ste 216, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medico
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Meller, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538177316
    Education & Certifications

    • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
    • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meller works at Susan Meller, DO in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Meller’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

