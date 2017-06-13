Overview of Dr. Susan Mendelsohn, MD

Dr. Susan Mendelsohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Mendelsohn works at Orange Coast Women's Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.